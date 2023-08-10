FC soldier injured in Bajaur suicide blast

KHAR: One of the solders of the Frontier Corps sustained injuries when a suicide bomber hit their vehicle near the hospital in Lar Kholozo in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday.

Local and official sources said that a suicide bomber attacked the vehicle of Frontier Corps, a paramilitary wing of Pakistan Army, in Lar Kholozo in Mamond tehsil. As a result, Lance Naik Abdullah sustained injuries in the explosion.

The local police have confirmed the suicide attack on the FC vehicle, saying that the explosion occurred on the main road near the hospital in Lar Kholozo in Mamond tehsil.

They said that the vehicle was also partially damaged. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

At least 63 people had martyred and over 200 injured in a suicide attack at the worker’s convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) recently.

The JUIF was holding a convention of workers at Dubai Market, Shandai Morr in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, when a suicide bomber blew himself at the gathering. The Islamic State-Khorasan had claimed the deadly suicide bombing.