Judge who convicted Imran not expelled from UK varsity

Campus buildings at the University of Hull. — The University of Hull

LONDON: Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Imran Khan of corrupt practices, has not been expelled from the University of Hull’s Human Rights and Rule of Law Program and continues to attend the course, according to official university sources.

On Monday, a news item started circulating on social media through PTI accounts that the visiting Pakistani judge had been expelled over an online campaign run by PTI supporters, but the news item was fake and unsubstantiated, according to sources. The university confirmed that Judge Humayun Dilawar was continuing to attend the course as scheduled and would remain at the university for the whole duration of the course.

On Tuesday, the PTI UK held a protest outside the Hull University. Around 100 activists gathered and demanded expulsion of the judge. The protesters dispersed after two hours.