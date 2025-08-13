Meghan Markle sparks questions about her love for Harry after 'telling' move

Meghan Markle sparks questions about love for Harry after 'telling' move

Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with her silence over a major controversy involving his dear husband, Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex earlier made it to the headlines with his shocking resignation as a co-founder of Sentebale.

The organisation aims to help children and adolescents struggling with an HIV and AIDS diagnosis.

The Sentebale's chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka and Harry were both criticised by the charity's commission for bringing out their reservations about each other in public.

Speaking of Meghan's silence, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop questioned the Duchess of Sussex's love for her better half, who has always stood beside his wife since their headline-making royal marriage.

The historian told The Mirror, "Now that Meghan and Harry have signed a new Netflix deal (‘looser’ and apparently less lucrative than the previous [£74million] one but a deal nonetheless), might the Duchess find her voice?"

"Not the one she volubly uses to hawk As Ever wares (in conjunction with Netflix) but rather the voice Meghan famously re-found after leaving the Royal Family, the one that talked her truth to royal power and surely could talk her truth to the Sentebale fiasco?" Tessa said.

The royal commentator stated that Meghan did not come out "batting" for Harry, even though the Duke has "consistently spoken out in support of his wife..."

Fans are curious whether Meghan Markle will address the Sentebale controversy in future, as the Sussexes always showcase public support and affection towards each other.