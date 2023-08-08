Australian rescues Pak climber on Broad Peak

SKARDU: Two major incidents occurred during this month in the treacherous mountain ranges of the Karakoram, where adventure seekers from around the world test their mettle.

The first major incident took place at K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, where a tragic accident claimed the life of Muhammad Hassan. At Bottleneck, as Hassan fought for his last breath, other climbers passed over his body, continuing their ascent to the summit. Meanwhile, on Broad Peak, a local mountaineer, Murtaza Sadpara, faced a life-threatening accident and was heard screaming in pain by Lucas Woerle, an Austrian climber who was only a few feet away from completing his dream of paragliding down after reaching the summit.

In a display of extraordinary heroism and selflessness, Austrian climber Lucas Woerle abandoned his mission to summit Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, to rescue fellow mountaineer Murtaza Sadpara near the peak. Choosing humanity over personal ambition, Woerle disregarded his mission and rushed to aid Sadpara. The Pakistani mountaineer was suffering from altitude sickness at 8000 meters, where he had even forgotten his own name. His hands were severely burnt from frostbite, and was unable to walk. According to Woerle, Murtaza Sadpara would have died if he had stayed at that for another 30 minutes. Risking their lives to bring Sadpara to safety, Woerle and an American climber, whom they encountered along the way, provided first aid and managed to secure an oxygen cylinder. The treacherous weather conditions posed further challenges, delaying their return to Camp 3 for nine hours.

The incidents at K2 and Broad Peak serves as a poignant reminder of the perils and unpredictability of mountain adventures, underscoring the importance of camaraderie and compassion among climbers. As the world mourns the loss of Muhammad Hassan, it celebrates the heroic actions of Lucas Woerle.

In a testament to the dedication and sacrifice shown by Lucas Woerle, who embarked on this special mission with his father and brother, the Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrea Wicke hosted a dinner in his honour in Skardu. Talking to The News Ambassador Andrea Wicke said, “I think this struck everybody and I am really deeply touched more so because I am also a trekker and I know we will never leave anyone behind in our group, she said and added we are proud of this human gesture.”

While talking to The News Austrian climber Lucas Woerle said that we tried to continue climbing to summit Broad Peak once again after the rescue. But unfortunately, adverse weather conditions and exhaustion from the gruelling rescue mission posed challenges, preventing us from the summit. However, the Austrian climber remains undeterred in his pursuit of conquering Broad Peak. He expressed his resolve to return to the mountain in the coming years.