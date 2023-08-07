Judge Dilawar sentenced seven accused to death in a year

RAWALPINDI: The one-year performance report of Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has been released.
He was a judge of the Gender-based Violence Court before being transferred to the new court. He was appointed to the Court of Gender Discrimination from April 1, 2022 to April 13, 2023. According to the document, he heard 1322 cases in a year and obtained a target of 1235 points regarding the cases. He scored 1717 points by hearing cases and giving judgments.
He decided 114 cases in the trial stage and sentenced seven accused to death in one year, sentenced 11 to the life imprisonment in one year in the Gender-based Violence Court.
The document states that among the famous cases he herd was the Farishta Bibi murder case. He also decided the case of rape of a Swedish woman by a security guard.
PESHAWAR: Polling was held for the slot of chairman tehsil council Mathra in Peshawar and for the same slot of tehsil...
“If the emir prevents the mujahideen from going to battle and they still do it, this is war, not jihad.”
Israeli forces claim that the men were on their "way to carry out an attack"
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A military court in the Gaza Strip on Sunday sentenced seven people to death by...
TEHRAN: Three Iranian police officers were killed on Sunday and 11 other people injured when several buildings...
Official groups that use the app slammed its suspension, saying the decision to remove the app was "gagging" them