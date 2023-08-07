Judge Dilawar sentenced seven accused to death in a year.—The News/file

RAWALPINDI: The one-year performance report of Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has been released.

He was a judge of the Gender-based Violence Court before being transferred to the new court. He was appointed to the Court of Gender Discrimination from April 1, 2022 to April 13, 2023. According to the document, he heard 1322 cases in a year and obtained a target of 1235 points regarding the cases. He scored 1717 points by hearing cases and giving judgments.

He decided 114 cases in the trial stage and sentenced seven accused to death in one year, sentenced 11 to the life imprisonment in one year in the Gender-based Violence Court.

The document states that among the famous cases he herd was the Farishta Bibi murder case. He also decided the case of rape of a Swedish woman by a security guard.