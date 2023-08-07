Varsities of engineering & technology: 25 clinch above 90pc marks in 2nd entrance test

PESHAWAR: Some 25 candidates clinched above 90 percent marks in the second phase of entrance test for admission into universities of engineering and technology in the province as the test was conducted in eight examination centres in six cities simultaneously on Sunday.

A total of 5463 candidates appeared in the second test. Some 4544 qualitied it and 917 failed to obtain even the 33 pass marks out of 100. The test was conducted by the Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Kohat and Bannu.

Talking to The News, director ETEA Dr Yasir Imran said that the test was conducted peacefully. Only two candidates were caught red-handed using unfair means and they were handed over to police, he added.

The official said that according to the rules of Pakistan Engineering Council, two entrance tests were required to be arranged for admission into the engineering colleges and universities so that the students who fail to qualify the first test were provided another opportunity to pass the entry test.

The first test was arranged on July 23 in which 4579 students had appeared and 2695 of them bagged 33 percent and above marks, while 947 candidates could not secure even the passing marks.

Yasir Imran said that 3000 candidates from the first test and almost as many fresh candidates appeared in the second test.

Syed Abdul Ahad, son of Syed Wareed Shah, topped the test by securing 99 out of the total 100 marks. He was followed by Umme Habiba Malik, daughter of Malik Toqeer Ahmad, in second position by obtaining 96 marks and Beenish Guluna, daughter of Mohammad Arif in third position with 95 marks.

At least 25 candidates secured more than 90 and above marks, 198 applicants got marks from 80 to 89 marks, 399 students bagged 70 to 79 marks, 700 got 60 to 69 marks, 1000 scored 50 to 59 marks, 1261 students secured 40 to 49 marks and 961 got 33 to 39 marks.

The number of candidates and pass percentage show that all the candidates who have crossed the threshold of 33 would get admission somewhere. If unable at the public sector universities, they would be able to get admission in any of the numerous private universities offering engineering courses.

The total number of seats in the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and its sub-campuses only is 2200. There are a number of other engineering universities such as UET Mardan, Swat and others in the province, while several private universities are also offering bachelor and higher degrees in engineering sciences.