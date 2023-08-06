It’s not ‘politically motivated’: Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference on December 17, 2022. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not politically motivated, Geo News reported.

“Imran Khan has been denying every accusation, avoiding accountability in every way,” she said in a press conference, not long after Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three years in prison.

Dismissing speculations that Khan’s arrest was prompted by political victimisation, Aurangzeb said that the investigation had gone on for 12-13 months.

The minister said the verdict was the outcome of a proper process. “There were more than 40 hearings over the period of 14 months for this case,” she said, adding that he had ample opportunities to clarify his stance, but he only attended three hearings.

Marriyum slammed the PTI chief for “attacking” the police using petrol bombs.

“Apart from the hearing, he used each and every channel to escape or defeat the law to evade accountability,” she said, adding that he had no answer to anything.

She also said that those who are confused that Khan was arrested for political reasons or if anyone aims to build a narrative of Khan’s political victimisation, they have the court’s order to refer to. Aurangzeb also categorically said that the former premier was given the opportunity to clarify his stance, adding that the other gifts including necklaces, rings, and dinner sets were not even declared.

“Imran Khan always denies responsibility for anything and everything, deflects responsibility and says he knows nothing,” said the information minister. She also stressed that he still has to answer the questions related to foreign funding, Al-Qadir Trust case.

“His arrest, his theft, and his corruption have no connection to the elections after the trial court verdict,” she said, listing a number of Toshakhana gifts that were declared by Imran Khan including three houses — 300 yards in Banigala, 8-Kanal Zaman Park, and 3-Kanal in Banigala — from 2017 to 2022.

The minister said that Imran declared Rs500,000 were spent on the furniture used in all three houses, adding that not a single vehicle was declared. “However, he declared two goats with honesty but failed to provide the receipt of the watch in the court,” she added.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s conviction and sentence, PPP Chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI chief is facing his karma.