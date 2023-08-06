Rs3m swiped from employee salary vehicle

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed cash from a vehicle transporting salaries of the employees of a well-known brand’s outlet in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth on Saturday. The robbers stole around Rs3 million at gunpoint and escaped. Police said the vehicle contained Rs5 million in cash that was packed securely in a sack.
SHO Afzal Arain said that two suspects on motorbikes stopped the vehicle and made off with the money. Investigations suggest the culprits knew about the money’s location and other specifics.
Hyderabad: The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad has expressed concern over the rising electricity price in the country stating...
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Shazia...
Two Pakistanis who were released from an Indian prison reached Karachi on Saturday. Muhammad Ali from Badin and...
A suspected robber was killed and three others were arrested after a shoot-out with the police in Gulshan-e-Maymar on...
A District East judicial magistrate on Saturday extended by three days police remand of the arrested Al-Falah SHO for...
After the Council of Common Interests approved the results of the 2023 census in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister...