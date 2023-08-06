Rs3m swiped from employee salary vehicle

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed cash from a vehicle transporting salaries of the employees of a well-known brand’s outlet in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth on Saturday. The robbers stole around Rs3 million at gunpoint and escaped. Police said the vehicle contained Rs5 million in cash that was packed securely in a sack.

SHO Afzal Arain said that two suspects on motorbikes stopped the vehicle and made off with the money. Investigations suggest the culprits knew about the money’s location and other specifics.