Picturesque locality in Upper Dir needs govt attention

DIR: Complaining about access to basic amenities, including to education, the residents of Achar Bala on Friday, urged the provincial government to address their grievances and solve the issue of shortage of teachers in the government high school in the area.

Talking to media persons here, the prominent figures from the area, including Malik Gul Mohammad, Malik Noor Mohammad, Qari Jan Mohammad, Sadarat Khan and others highlighted the challenges their village was faced with.

Achar Bala, a picturesque mountainous locality with a population of over 7,000, has been suffering from lack of essential amenities. Notably, there is no school for girls in the vicinity, and the schools for boys facing shortage of teachers, particularly science subjects at the high school level. The elders brought attention to the inadequate infrastructure of the schools, citing the absence of boundary walls and even gates, leaving hundreds of students vulnerable to security threats. They said that despite funds being allocated for repair purposes and construction of boundary walls, no significant progress has been made in this regard so far. They complained that the condition of the school’s principal office was disheartening, resembling the look of a storage room with old furniture and books left unattended.

Furthermore, they said that the school has 15 sanctioned teaching positions, out of which eight remain vacant, including principal, SST bio, SST chemistry, physical education teachers (PET), Qari and SCT, etc.“These vacant vacancies have a direct impact on the education of the students, with only a few classes being conducted daily, while several periods are being missed,” said Malik Gul Mohammad.

Apart from the educational issues, the villagers of Achar also face challenges in terms of infrastructural development. “The 13-kilometer road, built on a self-help basis in 1991, faces frequent damage during the rainy season. Despite hiring a local worker to maintain the road for 4x4 vehicles, floodwater during heavy rains creates further difficulties. The villagers contribute money annually for the road’s maintenance, but neither the district administration nor any other department bother to look after the road,” Malik Noor Mohammad complained.

He said the politicians made promises during election campaigns but often neglected the village needs after the elections. In light of these pressing issues, the residents urge the government, particularly the Education Department of Upper Dir, to urgently address the shortage of teachers in the high school and accept their genuine demands.

Regarding the issue, Deputy District Education Officer Upper Dir, Mohammad Iqbal, while speaking to the media, said that the school was situated quite far away in the mountains, and the road leading to the area is in poor condition.