Pakistan hold Korea in Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: A sensational match was played between Pakistan and Korea in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India which ended in a 1-1 draw.

On behalf of Pakistan, Abdul Hanan Shahid scored a field goal in the 18th minute. On behalf of Korea, Jeiun Young scored a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

It was Pakistan’s captain Umar Bhutta 200th international hockey match, and he was felicitated by the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) before the match.

The match was played at fast speed and both teams attacked each other and created chances of goal scoring. The Green-shirts played well after losing the opening match against Malaysia 3-1.

Pakistan remain winless in the ongoing Hockey Asian Champions Trophy after playing their second match but were able to raise their confidence with the draw. They are playing an international hockey event after a long gap.

Pakistan got the lead when through Abdul Hanan Shahid, and maintained it till the third quarter, but Jihun Yang pulled back the equaliser for the Koreans from a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

The opening quarter saw a quiet start from both the sides as they tried to penetrate each other’s circle and create goal-scoring chances but failed to convert the opportunities.

Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta was sent off the field with a green card in the 20th minute. Both sides got penalty corners during second and third quarters but to no avail.

Pakistan’s Aqeel Ahmad saw the green card in the 48th minute, Korea’s Park saw the same colour three minutes later.

After a corner in the 52nd minute, Pakistan conceded a penalty stroke in the follow-through, as Jeiun Yang successfully converted it to draw the by 1-1 for Korea. Pakistan will face Japan on Sunday (tomorrow).