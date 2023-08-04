‘Lyrics of Love and Songs of Separation’ — a masterpiece of poetic excellence

PESHAWAR: “Lyrics of Love and Songs of Separation” is a captivating poetry collection by Muhammad Ibrahim Khokhar, an academician from Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Sindh. As a bilingual poet, Khokhar masterfully weaves verses in Sindhi and English, showcasing his remarkable talent and literary prowess.

Prior to this collection of verses, his book of Sindhi poetry had won fame in the entire Sindh.The collection encompasses a wide range of themes, delving into the depths of human emotions and experiences. Love, separation, longing, rejection, university life, humanism, and environmental concerns are among the captivating subjects explored throughout the book. Khokhar’s ability to traverse these themes with profound sensitivity and introspection makes the collection an engrossing read.

One of the remarkable aspects of Khokhar’s poetry is his ability to address contemporary issues with thoughtfulness and depth. In poems like “Death by Corona” and “Poetry in the Days of Pandemic,” he confronts the horrors and challenges brought about by the pandemic. Through poignant imagery and evocative language, he captures the collective fear, despair, and resilience of humanity in the face of a global crisis. Khokhar’s skillful blend of personal reflection and societal commentary makes these poems particularly impactful.

The strength of “Lyrics of Love and Songs of Separation” lies in its ability to evoke strong emotions and establish a deep connection with the reader. Khokhar’s verses have an ethereal quality that transcends language barriers, allowing the essence of his poetry to resonate with a diverse audience. Whether exploring the complexities of love or delving into the universal experience of longing, his words have the power to stir the soul and leave a lasting impression.

When it comes to language, the poet exhibits a remarkable command of simple yet captivating diction. Through carefully chosen words and phrases, the poet creates an accessible and engaging reading experience for the audience. “Cries everywhere” showcases the skillful use of a literary device known as alliteration. By employing alliteration, the poet adds an additional layer of artistry and evocative power to his words. This literary device not only enhances the rhythmic quality of the line but also serves to emphasise the emotional weight and turmoil.

Moreover, the line “She stabbed me in my heart, and the fountain of blood gushed out” showcases the poet’s adeptness in using hyperbole and vivid imagery to convey the profound emotional impact of the poet’s experience. Through these literary devices, the poet captures the readers’ attention and invites them to empathise with the depth of pain and vulnerability expressed within the poem.

As a whole, the poet has amazingly touched the themes of love, passion, separation, loss, betrayal, heartbreak, beauty, and memory. In conclusion, “Lyrics of Love and Songs of Separation” presents a collection of poems that captivate readers with its artistic expression and heartfelt exploration of universal themes. Through the skilled use of language and literary devices, the poet crafts a work that resonates with readers, inviting them to delve into the depths of love, separation, and the complexities of human emotions.