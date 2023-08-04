Malaysia outclass Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan's campaign of the Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 started with a 3-1 loss against Malaysia in Chennai on Thursday.

In the first quarter, Malaysia displayed some attacking game, as they made the circle penetrations but couldn't find a decisive touch. Malayasia won a penalty corner in the seventh minute, but Akmal Hussain thwarted the effort.

However, Pakistan didn't shy away and went for the attack. In that process, they also got a penalty corner in the 12th minute, but the Green-shirts failed to take the lead. Pakistan got another chance two minutes later, but they messed up the move and the first quarter ended 0-0.

Just before the end of the second quarter, Malaysia finally got rewarded for the consistent attacking game as Faizal Saari ensured a finish to break the deadlock. In the next minute, Malaysia struck another goal to go 2-0 ahead at the brink of the half-time hooter.

Pakistan, playing at the international level after a gap of seven months, showed resolve as they began the third quarter in an attacking manner. In the initial minutes, Abdul Hannan got a pass in the circle but couldn't hold the ball. The Green-shirts made another attempt, but the Malaysian defence line was well organised.

Pakistan also got a penalty corner after a circle entry from the left flank area, but Malaysia's Hafizuddin blocked the attempt.

Pakistan kept making efforts to stage a comeback into the game as they won yet another penalty corner, but Malaysia's well-oiled defence line blocked the attack. And three minutes later, Malaysia scored the third goal as Faizal Saari crafted a beautiful pass. At the end of the third quarter, Malaysia were 3-0 ahead.

Pakistan started the fourth quarter in an attacking fashion. In the initial minutes, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta got a chance but wasted it. And five minutes later, Pakistan got a penalty stroke, but Abdul Rana missed an easy opportunity. But two minutes later, Pakistan got a lifeline courtesy of Abdul Rehman's good finish. However, Malaysia's compact defence and counter-attacking display from the attacking line gave them a thumping 3-1 win.