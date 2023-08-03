UK hails Pak CAA, airport authority bills

KARACHI: The British government has hailed the passage of Civil Aviation and Airport Authority bills from the Pakistani parliament.
Peter Robinson, senior official of British Transport Department, called upon Secretary CAA Saif Anjum, Director General CAA Khaqan Murtaza and Deputy Director General Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar on Wednesday. During the meetings, the matters of mutual interest particularly aviation industry affairs came under discussion.
Peter Robinson also reviewed aviation security support to Pakistan through training, assistance and equipment. He also discussed with Pakistani officials regarding the future strategy in view of inspection of Pakistan’s airports. Peter Robinson is set to visit different departments of Islamabad International Airport today.
