Health insurance registration for artists launched

ISLAMABAD: Registration for health insurance of artist community across the country has been launched by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb inaugurated the online portal for the registration in Islamabad on Thursday.

Briefing about the insurance fund, the minister said all the artists can register themselves at web address demp.gov.pk and later they can avail treatment facilities at private hospitals free of cost. The minister said registration for insurance of journalists has already been

started. She said the insurance cards for both artists and journalists will formally be launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after Muharramul Haram.

Marriyum said artists are the most valuable community of any country who preserve and promote culture and civilisation of that country.

She said through this health insurance fund the government has tried to mitigate their sufferings.