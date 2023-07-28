Tazia, Alam processions taken out

LAHORE:Tazia and Shabeeh-e-Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) were brought out in various parts of the city under strict security measures.

Besides, a number of majalis held in city Imambargahs where Zakerin retold the Karbala incident and the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), especially Hazrat Abbas (RA), and the philosophy of martyrdom.

Large number of chest beating and noha reciting mourners participated in the processions held to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Abbas (RA), the stepbrother of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who laid down his life fighting bravely against the enemies. The processions passed through their routes and ended peacefully in the evening.

The main procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura in the morning and marched through its route and culminated at its starting point. Other two processions included the one from Urdu Bazar and other from Abbot Road. The mourning of 8th of Muharram laid special emphasis on the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Akbar (RA), the elder son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who stood by his father’s commitment and also marshalled the caravan against the enemies by assisting his father.

Major processions on 8th Muharram included the Zuljanah and Taboot from inside Bhaati Gate which after following its designated routes ended at Chatterji Road in the night. Zuljanah processions from Lytton Road while Taboot processions from Said Mitha Bazar were brought out in the night, which ended at inside Bhaati Gate in the early morning.

Zuljanah processions were also brought out in other parts of the city, including Model Town, Krishan Nagar, Imamia Colony, Jafaria Colony and Mughalpura. Thousands of faithful mourned, beat chests and flagellated themselves at different points of the route and the Noha Khwans recited the events of the Ashura.