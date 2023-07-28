Directive to check hoarding

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that supply of food items and their sale at fixed rates is the responsibility of administrative officers.

He ordered the authorities to mobilise all the price control magistrates in the field to check profiteering. He mentioned that hoarding and profiteering was not acceptable in any case, adding that hoarded wheat should be seized and sold in the market.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding improving hospitals and municipal services in the districts. Meanwhile, he directed the DCs to ensure tight security and take all possible measures to maintain peace.