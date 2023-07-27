Newborn abducted from Bajaur hospital recovered

KHAR: A newborn, who had been abducted by a burqa-clad woman from the labour room of the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, the previous day was recovered on Wednesday.

The police launched a search for the abducted baby after the family lodged a complaint with the police and the hospital administration following the incident.

The police constituted a special team led by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Naveed Iqbal. After a thorough probe, the officials identified the alleged woman abductor from the footage of the close circuit camera television installed at the hospital. The burqa-clad woman and her accomplice girl could be clearly seen in the CCTV footage released by the hospital administration.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the newborn from Sewai in Mamond tehsil. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation started. The members of the victim family had said that a veiled woman along with a girl came and asked them to hand over the baby for cleaning.