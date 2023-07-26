Year 2023 to witness polls in over 70 countries

LAHORE: When the year 2023 bids adieu, the citizens of not fewer than 70 countries, or roughly one-third of the planet, would have exercised their right to franchise to elect their representatives and leaders, research shows.

According to the Washington DC-based American NGO “National Democratic Institute,” India has already staged some elections to the Rajya Sabha (Senate), nine of its state legislative assembles, one union territory and to the local bodies, though the last leg of these ballot exercises will be organized by the Indian Election Commission during November and December this year.

Pakistan, of course, is on its way to hold its 2023 general elections anytime from October onwards, should the expected flash floods, law and order situation and Census controversies etc. pose no threats.

The countries that have already held their ballot exercises at various levels include Italy, Spain, Turkey, Lithuania, Netherlands provincial and Senate polls, Alberta and Prince Albert Island (Canada), New South Wales elections in Australia, United Kingdom local elections, by-elections, referendums and internal party elections, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Mexico, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, East Timor, Guatemala, Nigeria, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda (West Indies), Mauritania, Somalia, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Cuba, Paraguay, Czech Republic, Estonia, Albania, Cyprus, Montenegro, Andorra Parliamentary polls, Lower Austrian State elections, the Carinthian and Salzburg state elections in Austria, Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections, Finland Parliamentary Elections, Bremen and Berlin state elections in Germany, Greek Legislative elections and Moldova elections (first round).

Between August and December 2023, many more nations will also be going to the polls.

While the United States state legislative elections will be held on November 7, 2023 for eight state legislative chambers in four states including New Jersey and Virginia, the gubernatorial elections in this country are scheduled to be held on the same date in the states of Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Here follows the August to December 2023 election schedule of other countries on the world map:

Switzerland (October), New Zealand general elections (October), Zimbabwe (August), Luxembourg (October), Slovakia (September), Netherlands general elections (November), Norway (November), Poland (October/November), Portugal (September), Singapore Presidential elections (October), Maldives (September), Bavarian and Hessian state elections in Germany (October), Greek local bodies elections (October), Malaysia (August), Bhutan (September), Argentine (October), Canada’s North Western Territories and the province of Manitoba (October), Trinidad (October), Bulgarian local bodies Elections (October/November), Colombia (October) , Ecuador (August), Gabon (August), Liberia (October), Moldova elections (second round in November), Mali (October), Madagascar (November), Finland Legislative Elections (October), Congo (December), Togo (December), Andorra local bodies (December) and Marshall Islands elections (November 2023).

Is imperative to note that 2023 has already seen holding of the United Nations Security Council elections on June 6 during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City.