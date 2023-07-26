ANP holds PTI responsible for KP’s financial woes

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday said the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the current financial crisis being faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The PTI must be held accountable for the current financial crisis in the province where the former chief ministers, provincial ministers and advisors during the last two tenures caused huge loss to the exchequer,” he told a news conference at Bacha Khan Markaz here.

He said that all those who remained at the helm of affairs during the PTI government must be held accountable for the corrupt practices. The general public must be informed that why the province was left cash-strapped facing a financial crisis, he demanded.

Haider Hoti said the investigation into the mega projects like BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), Billion Tree Tsunami and Malam Jabba were stopped in the preliminary stages. “There is a dire need to restart the investigations into these mega scams,” he said, adding that those who were involved in corruption must be exposed and dealt with iron hands.

About the current wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haider Hoti said the ANP had already warned the nation that the terrorists were re-activating the terror networks, but no one bothered to take practical steps.

“The previous provincial government brought back and re-settled the militants on the soil of Pakhtuns and those elements must now be held responsible for facilitating the militants,” the ANP leader said.

He added that dozens of traders, industrialists and well-off families had left the province for fear of their lives, as the militants were openly demanding extortion money from them.

He said the police and other personnel of law-enforcement agencies were being targeted on a daily basis in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

About the prevailing political crisis and instability in the country, the ANP leader said that holding of free, fair and transparent elections were the only solution and it should be held on time under the supervision of an impartial caretaker setup both in the centre and in provinces.

“Those who are elected to power must bring together all stakeholders to agree on the charter of economy to pull the country out of the current financial mess,” he said.

Haider Hoti added the ANP was not in favour of banning any political party and all the political parties and politicians must be given the chance to participate in the upcoming elections.

“Economic stability is a must for political stability,” he added. About former prime minister and PTI chief, the ANP leader said that Imran Khan’s stubbornness, selfishness and authoritarian approach not only put his party workers in trouble but also damaged the country’s image at international level.

To a question, Haider Hoti said that differences in any political party was the essence of democracy but it was not fair if some old colleagues wanted to quit the party for not being awarded tickets for the elections. He said the ANP would not compromise on its principled stand on provincial rights, peace and rule of law and democracy.