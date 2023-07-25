 
Tuesday July 25, 2023
Karachi

Murder suspect held

By Our Correspondent
July 25, 2023

Police made progress in the July 20 robbery case by apprehending a suspect for killing 60-year-old businessman Taj Muhammad and injuring 45-year-old Owais in the New Sabzi Mandi area. Police are still searching for the arrested suspect’s accomplice Ghulam Mustafa.