Pakistan reach Asian U16 Volleyball quarters

LAHORE: Pakistan’s colts blasted their way into the quarter-finals after they conquered Mongolia in straight sets in their second round Group D match of the 1st Asian Men's Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent.

Pakistan’s lot did a fine job in all departments of the game to prevail over Mongolia. Muhammad Anas, Awais Khan, Muhammad Hassan and Talal Ahmed showcased their remarkable skills on the court.

After winning the first set 25-9, Pakistan faced some resistance in the second set but eventually managed a 25-17 victory to take their lead to 2-0. In the third set, Pakistan put in their best and won it 25-13 to seal a 3-0 victory.

"We are incredibly proud of our young athletes for their exceptional performance in today's match," said Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob.

"Their skill, determination and teamwork have been commendable and we are excited to see their progress in the championship," he said.

Pakistan coach Saeed Ahmed Khan told 'The News' from Tashkent that the boys did a remarkable job. “Yes, they did a tremendous job today,” Saeed told this correspondent from Tashkent.

“Now we are in the quarter-finals. We are to face Australia and Thailand in our group in the quarter-finals league and if we beat both of them we will qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.

“Tomorrow is our rest day but we will hold a training session. The boys are in top rhythm and will inshaAllah continue their bright run in the event,” Saeed said. Pakistan will face Australia in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (tomorrow).