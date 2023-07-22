Naqvi approves online charity platform

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday approved creating an online platform named Nazrana Online. This platform aims to facilitate online offerings and donations at significant shrines throughout the province.

Dedicated websites will be established for revered places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, and other importantshrines.

The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology Board. Through this user-friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online. Moreover, individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the almsgiving process and witness the live distribution of alms.

To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines. Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister stressed the urgency of accelerating the renovation and improvement work at the shrines of Hazrat Pir Makki and Waris Shah.