Traders support rail link from Uzbekistan

LAHORE: A group of businesses in Pakistan has welcomed the approval of a proposal to construct a rail link from Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the rail link would facilitate the transportation of goods and commodities between the three countries, enhance regional trade, promote economic growth, and open up new markets for businesses in each nation.

"Currently, most trade between Europe and South Asia is dependent on sea routes, which could be susceptible to geopolitical tensions and maritime piracy," said Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, central leader of the Progressive Group and LCCI Executive Committee member. "A railway link could provide an alternative and more secure trade route, reducing dependence on traditional sea lanes and bringing down the cost."

Tanveer said the railway link would also foster greater regional integration and cooperation among Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This could lead to joint development projects, increased cultural exchanges, and improved diplomatic relations.

He added that the construction and operation of the railway link would generate employment opportunities in various sectors, including construction, logistics, and services, leading to a positive impact on the local workforce.

The railway link could potentially facilitate the transportation of energy resources, such as oil and gas, between the countries, enhancing energy cooperation and security in the region.

However, Tanveer acknowledged that the establishment of a railway link of such magnitude would involve significant challenges, including political, financial, and logistical hurdles. Additionally, the strategic and geopolitical implications of such a project would need to be carefully considered by the involved nations.

Tanveer said his group had always advocated developing such a link between Pakistan and Europe via Turkey or other regional countries. It would require significant infrastructure development, leading to improved connectivity within the countries involved.