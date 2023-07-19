One killed as rivals clash in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A man was killed and several others sustained injuries when two groups clashed over a disputed land at Kamrani mountain in Lower Dir on Tuesday, locals and police officials said.

The land dispute among the Khanan of Shamshi Khan, Utmankhel of Dherai Talash and Mulayan of Bandagai Talash has been in courts since 1972 and each party claimed to have the apex court’s decision in its favour.

The residents said that dozens of residents from Shamshi Khan visited the disputed land to wipe up the demarcation carried out by the residents of Bandagai.Meanwhile, the residents of Bandagai reportedly led by Qadir Khan attacked the Shamshi Khan residents with sticks and stones.

Later when more residents from Shamshi Khan reached the site, their rivals allegedly opened fire on them, one Numan Haidar, 29. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Several other residents of Shamshi Khan were also injured who were shifted by the Rescue 1122 emergency team to the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents from Shamshi Khan Talash blocked the main Timergara Peshawar Road for several hours at Bandagai.The police registered a case against 10 residents of Bandagai Talash.