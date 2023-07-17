Governor Sindh to honour FIH president

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will give a reception in the honor of the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tayyab Ikram, who is in Lahore these days, 'The News' has learnt.

Informed sources said that Governor Sindh will give the reception in the honor of FIH president Tayab Ikram in Karachi for his great services for the promotion of hockey. The reception will be given with the coordination of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The date of the reception would be decided keeping in view the engagements of FIH president, sources said.

Governor Sindh is a great admirer of the promotion of sports and recently in a meeting with PHF secretary Haider Hussain expressed desire that a couple of matches of qualifying round of Paris Olympics 2024 should be organised in Karachi.

FIH has allotted Olympic Qualifying round to Pakistan, in Lahore, from January 13-24, 2024.

Pakistan will play their first match against Malaysia on August 3, against Korea on August 4, against Japan on August 6, against China on August 7, against India on August 9. The final of the event will be played on August 12.

Squad: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Muhammad Umar Bhatta (Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.