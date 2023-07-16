National bus terminal to be set up in Sector I-11

Islamabad : The civic agency has approved construction of a National Bus Terminal in sector I-11 that will have more than hundred bus bays and allied services.

The draft proposal showed that the terminal would be constructed on area measuring 32 acres, with four acres reserved for commercial purposes. This project is part of the efforts to make an end to those bus stands illegally operating in various parts of the city.

Public transport in Islamabad is dominated by the private sector, which operates small wagons and minibuses in a largely unregulated and unmonitored environment. The female passengers face innumerable problems while travelling in these wagons and minibuses.

When compared with the current public transport serving Islamabad, and in fact many other cities in Pakistan, a quality bus service is a new concept. The Islamabad Bus Service (IBS) project is a state-of-the-art service with new air-conditioned city buses that will provide easy access to handicapped and senior citizens.

An official said "We had decided in March this year to build four new bus terminals on the outskirts of Islamabad, in addition to a National Bus Terminal in sector I-11. The process is also underway to explore the option of engaging private transporters to launch express services on various routes within the city."

He said, "The construction of National Bus Terminal and other such facilities will help remove illegal bus stands that have been operating and causing traffic problems in the city."

"There are about 700,000 daily trips originating and terminating within the city, and up to a further 500,000 daily trips, which either travel to or from the city to adjoining urban areas. Local transporters contribute about 35 percent of mode share of overall traffic, a share that is on the decline due to the relatively poor level of service and widespread customer dissatisfaction with their services," he said.