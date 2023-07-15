Drive against beggars launched

PESHAWAR: The Darul Kafala team of the Social Welfare Department of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a drive against the professional beggars in Peshawar.
Seven women baggers were arrested from the city and its outskirts during the crackdown against professional baggers under the Vagrancy Restraint Act 2020. The anti-beggars squad of the Darul Kafala raided different places including Fawara Chowk, Darwesh Masjid Chowk and main Sadar Bazaar.
The arrested beggars were shifted to Darul Kafala for detention and reintegration, following all necessary legal and codal formalities.
