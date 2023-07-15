In case of emergency: Flights for Karachi to land in Multan instead of Nawabshah

MULTAN: The Civil Aviation Authority has declared the Multan airport as an alternative airport for Karachi instead of the Nawab Shah airport. It should be noted that in an emergency situation, flights for the Karachi airport used to land in Nawab Shah. According to aviation sources, Nawab Shah’s status as an alternative airport for Karachi has been terminated. Now, in case of emergency, Karachi flights will have to divert to Multan. The CAA spokesperson has confirmed the development.
