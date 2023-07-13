Coding programme, Constitution included in curriculum

LAHORE: The Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit has introduced a coding programme and incorporated relevant articles from the Constitution of Pakistan into the national curriculum.

The PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, has meticulously developed coding programme chapters for students in grades 6 and above. This initiative aims to equip students with digital skills while enlightening them about the laws outlined in the Constitution through the incorporation of relevant articles into the Pakistan Studies curriculum for grades 9-12.

Salman Sufi, Head of the PM’s SRU, and Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, engaged the National Curriculum Council and Information Technology experts to create comprehensive coding programmes as part of the core curriculum for students in grades 6 and above. Additionally, the integration of articles from the Constitution of Pakistan into Pakistan Studies for grades 9-12 aims to instill a deep understanding of the country’s legal framework and citizens’ rights and responsibilities. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially launched this educational reform initiative, incorporating coding programmes and the Constitution of Pakistan into the national curriculum. Salman Sufi said that the implementation of coding programmes and the Constitution in the curriculum has been rolled out nationwide, benefiting thousands of students.