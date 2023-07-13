6 die as jeep falls into gorge in Kolai-Palas

MANSEHRA: A woman, her daughter and four other members of their family died and four persons sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in the Burparo area of Kolai-Palas in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“We have shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital in Pattan after retrieving them from a ditch,” Sajid Ali, the head of Rescue 1122 in Lower Kohistan, told reporters.

The jeep carrying members of a family was on its way to Burparo from Sargai Abad when its driver, Sher Wali, couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into the ravine.

The Rescue 1122 officials and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Civil Hospital Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, wherefrom four seriously injured, including Nazia Bibi, Alam Zeb, Sakina Bibi and wife of Isa Khan, were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

Ali said that the dead were identified as the wife and daughter of Sarbuland Khan, the wife of Mullah Khan, Sher Wali (driver) and Nowsher Khan.

He said that the entire rescue operation was carried out without the ambulances as there was no road infrastructure in a mountainous part of the Kolai-Palas district where the incident had happened.