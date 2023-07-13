Babar 3rd in Test ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has climbed to the third place in ICC Test ranking.
ICC released the latest ranking on Wednesday, in which Babar climbed three spots, as Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne lost points after the third Ashes Test.
Babar has 862 points whereas Travis Head is on second place with 874 points. Kane Williamson is No.1 with 883 points.
The skipper could be the first Pakistani player to become World No.1 in all three formats, as he is currently World No.1 in ODI Ranking and was No.1 T20 International batter for almost two years.
Babar is currently the only batter who is in top three of all three formats.
