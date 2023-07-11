No decision taken as yet about IK’s military trial

ISLAMABAD: No decision has been taken as yet whether or not Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act by a military court.

Informed sources said that although some of the federal ministers suggest that Imran Khan for being the alleged mastermind of May 9 attacks is a fit case for military trial, no decision has been taken in this regard.

There is a general agreement between the civil and military authorities that Imran Khan was the alleged mastermind of the May 9 attacks.

The civil side including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and quite a few federal ministers have already repeatedly said that Imran Khan was the key planner of May 9 violence.

The military establishment, however, has not yet named anyone including Imran Khan but indirect hints coming from them also suggest what the civil government vocally says.

FIRs are now being registered against Imran Khan in connection with May 9 attacks following the evidence collected by the police and on the basis of statements made by some of the already arrested arsonists.

In at least six FIRs, Imran Khan has been nominated. So far Imran Khan has been nominated in FIRs registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Mianwali. His name is expected to be included in more FIRs.

When asked if Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act, the source said that no decision has been taken as yet on this issue.

According to the information provided by the federal government to the Supreme Court recently, a total of 102 civilians, arrested from various parts of the country in the wake of May 9 violence, are with the military authorities for their trial under the Army Act.

None of these 102 suspects include women or children. A media report, a few days back, suggested that no woman or under 18 person will be tried under the Army Act.

The custody of all those, to be tried under the Army Act, is handed over to the Army. If a decision is taken to try Imran Khan under the Army Act, his custody will also be handed over the military authorities.

In a recent interview, Imran Khan had said that he was willing to face military trial without even the assistance of any counsel.