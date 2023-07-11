Zero tolerance for wicked, mischievous elements: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday made it clear that those involved in the malicious campaign against the state institutions will not be spared and taken to task as per the law.

Addressing a press conference here, Marriyum said there would be zero tolerance for these wicked and mischievous elements. She said investigation was continuing into May 9 violent incidents which were orchestrated and executed by the PTI chairman.

Marriyum said the PMLN leadership always appeared before the courts and faced trumped-up cases registered during the PTI tenure.

She, however, said the PTI chairman was making hue and cry to deflect accountability.

She said the PTI chairman should appear in courts and respond in corruption cases including Toshakhana, foreign funding and Al Qadir Trust.

The information minister said Imran was a black spot on the national politics who incited the people to violence and preached terrorism.

Responding to a question, the information minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the last one year had made efforts to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the common man. She said the economic revival plan rolled out by the government will benefit the people.

To another question, Marriyum said the government will complete its constitutional tenure.

She said the party which always gave relief to the people eliminated terrorism and stabilized the economy was not running from elections.