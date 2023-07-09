 
Death anniversary of Aun Rizvi

By Our Correspondent
July 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The 24th death anniversary of ex-controller PTV and social figure Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today (Sunday) at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 12 noon, says a press release.

Renowned religious scholars will address the gathering, while Qari Najam Mustafa will recite the verses from Holy Quran.