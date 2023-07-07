Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir ‘commits suicide’

Alamgir Tareen. — PCB

LAHORE: Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, shot himself in the head with a pistol at his Gulberg residence in Lahore on Thursday, police said.

The news of his death was also confirmed by Multan Sultans’ official Twitter handle in a tweet: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of [the] passing away of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy”. According to police officials, Alamgir had left a hand-written suicide note citing a “disease he had been suffering from” as the reason for suicide.Alamgir was single but was going to marry his fiancé this December. The deceased’s friends said that he had never mentioned his illness before them. Per sources, when his servant arrived on Thursday morning and Alamgir hadn’t come out of his room till 10am, he peeked into the room through a window and found the businessman “covered in blood”. They said the servant immediately informed Jahangir Tareen.Alamgir Khan addressed his brother Jahangir Tareen too in his suicide note and reportedly instructed him to “take care” of his servant Alam who had served him “all his life” and should not be “disturbed by the police.”The deceased had also written that he loved his life and “until 6 months ago my life was satisfactory”, but that due to his skin disease he needed to “constantly take steroids”. His note further said that treatment of his skin condition had left one side of his skin damaged and had also affected his eyes due to which he had even “stopped reading”. His note further reads: “I had to take sleeping pills at night due to back pain.... I have lived a full life... I don’t want to visit doctors.”Alamgir Tareen committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol. According to the post-mortem report, the fatal bullet entered from the right side and exited from the left side of the head. There were no signs of bruises or torture on the body.The cause of the death was excessive loss of blood. According to the report, there was no sign of a drug overdose either. The writing sample from the suicide note has been sent to the Punjab Forensic Agency for forensics. The funeral prayers will be held in Gulberg, Lahore.