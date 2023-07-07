Aleem regrets rain-caused deaths

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed grief over the loss of human lives during rain in various cities of Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said the negligence of civic institutions during the monsoon season was deplorable on which there was a big question mark. It is regrettable that innocent citizens have suffered loss of lives. The government performance in the last 5 years has been exposed in Lahore and across Punjab where the plight of hospitals is a liability for patients and doctors. Moreover, the incompetence of Wapda, Wasa and other development agencies is also proven. All this is actually the result of corruption, incompetence and nepotism.

Meanwhile, Aleem visited the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore to condole the death of his younger brother Alamgir Tareen.