2nd last episode of serial ‘Jhoom’ on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Jhoom’ of 7th Sky Entertainment, aired for the fans of Geo Television, has come to the end of its story with today’s 2nd last episode.

This drama serial, which started the year with a bang, touched the level of 9.2 on the rating chart, while on the digital platform “YouTube” along with its promotion, episodes and OST, it got a total of more than 300 million views.

The most favourite serial of the people has maintained its superiority over most of the competing programmes on its time slot.

Under the direction of Ali Faizan Anchan, with Haroon Kadwani and Zara Noor Abbas, Usman Peerzada, Javed Sheikh and Zainab Qayyum’s charming acting and the masterpiece of the famous novelist Hashim Nadeem Khan’s pen, the story of the drama has now reached an emotional turning point.

Aryan, who is anxious about being deprived of love, will sacrifice Maryam’s desire or will the producers declare the love of both Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi? Viewers will be able to watch all this “Geo TV” on Friday night at 8 pm.