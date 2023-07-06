Prof Sajida Vandal honoured

LAHORE:Pakistan’s leading architect, educationist and heritage conservation expert Prof Sajida Haider Vandal has been selected as an expert member of the governing body at Unesco’s ICH Centre Tehran for a period of three years.

Prof Sajida, who is also CEO Thaap Group, is Unesco’s leading consultant in heritage preservation. She has served as consultant and facilitator in completing various projects of Unesco in Pakistan and different countries of Asia.

Prof Sajida said that Pakistan shared some common cultural practices of intangible heritage with Iran and central Asia.

Tehran ICH Centre DG Atusa Momeni has sent a letter of gratitude for accepting the invitation to join the Unesco’s regional centre as global conservation expert.

ICH Centre Tehran is actively involved in safeguarding the intangible heritage of the region, including centuries old cultural practices, expressions, knowledge, skills, as well as the performing arts, instruments, artefacts, crafts and values etc.