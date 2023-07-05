Pakistan-Kazakhstan for greater ties

Islamabad: The Kazakhstan envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin has high hopes of vast fields for greater cooperation, benefiting both Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Kistafin was speaking at a ‘round table’ meeting organised by the National Press Club here in wake of the start of direct flights from Lahore to Almaty from 8 July, 2023.

Dr Talat Shabir, the director of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), an expert on Central Asian Region was also present to share as to what steps and initiatives Pakistan has been taking to improve relations with Kazakhstan and what more is needed.

Ambassador Kistafin spoke with lot of enthusiasm and passion as he described a vast vista awaiting to be explored to strengthen relations between the two countries not only at government-to-government level but between the business communities as well as direct people-to-people contact.

“Things have already been put in motion in various fields like higher education, cooperation in business, agriculture and energy sector to mention a few only. But still there is a vast scope for meaningful and fruitful cooperation between the two people like in sports, culture and tourism, which will help bring people of the two countries closer to each other and create understanding and goodwill,” Ambassador Kistafin said.

He said that Kazakhstan will certainly benefit from CPEC while China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative will also be of great advantage to Kazakhstan like other countries. He fondly recalled his recent visit to Bahawalpur which he found thrilling and inspiring. He said that ‘Kazakhstan House’ is already open in Lahore and similar ‘Kazakhstan Houses’ will be established in major cities of all provinces including Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Ambassador Kistafin spoke high of Pakistan sports, especially football and surgical instrument in Sialkot as well as the textile products of Faisalabad, which he declared as the best in the world. Dr Talat Shabbir, an expert on China and Central Asia also deliberated at length about the quantum of existing bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed optimism about further and far better improvements in future.

“Close proximity, direct flights, cultural and historical connections and a wish to reach out and cooperate are the factors which can bring the two countries and their people closer at a faster pace,” Dr Talat Shabbir said. He said that the media can play a very constructive role in achieving these goals by projecting and promoting positive sides of the two societies.

“At present what we read or watch in the international media is all that creates negativity and paint a dark picture of Pakistan. Whatever is there on international media about Pakistan is floods, terrorism and chaos in society whereas there are far better and brighter sides, which if highlighted, could change or influence people’s opinion about Pakistan,” Dr Talat Shabbir said. To a question, Dr Talat conceded that the policies on Pakistan side are indeed such which cause delays in implementing the decisions and reach the goals we set to achieve.