U16 football training camps from July 8

LAHORE: The regional training camps for boys under-16 is scheduled to commence on July 8 at different centres of the country. Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Kohat and Khanewal will host this camps. "Over the course of the trials conducted from February to June, a total of 200 players from various parts of Pakistan were identified," PFF Normalisation Committee said on Tuesday.

"Sajjad Mehmood, the head coach of the Pakistan U-16 team, will oversee the performance of the players for the upcoming event. From the pool of talented participants, 50 players will be selected for the national U-16 training camp, set to begin on August 1 and conclude on August 30. Under the guidance of Sajjad Mehmood, the players will undergo practice sessions to further enhance their skills and receive expert coaching during the training,' it said.

Following the training camp, a final squad comprising 26 members will be chosen. This selected team will represent Pakistan in the SAFF U-16 championship to be held at Bhutan from September I to 11.

The same side will also feature in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Qualifiers next year.