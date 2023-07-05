Sindh finish ahead of Punjab, KP for first time in National Games history

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of the National Games, the athletes hailing from Sindh performed better than Punjab and KP at this year's event in Quetta. Sindh with 46 medals -- 4 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze -- finished sixth. Punjab and KP ended 7th and 8th, respectively. However, no award has been given to the Sindh athletes by the authorities to boost their morale. Only departmental teams who have the services of professional athletes in all disciplines finished ahead of Sindh.

This time, provinces' finished ahead of departments like Railways and Punjab Police. "It was a great success and achievement for Sindh athletes. Unfortunately, this great victory has gone unnoticed so far as no word of appreciation has been uttered by the authorities,” said seasoned athletics coach Mohammad Talib.

“Sindh players should be lauded for their brilliant performances,” he added. Neither the provincial sports department nor the Sindh Sports Board (SSB) has acknowledged the achievements. Officials in Sindh sports associations said leaving behind Punjab, KP and Railways players was a great achievement.

It is the best time to grab this talent and provide the best facilities of training and coaching for future competitions, they added.

Talib congratulated the Sindh athletes and urged them to continue their practice and training so that the journey of success continues.

It is pertinent to mention that departments are always ahead in the National Games, and other domestic competitions in the country because the departments have the services of skilful players as they provide jobs and other facilities.

Provincial teams are always dependent on the raw talent who start their career through National Games and other domestic competitions.

Among provincial teams, Punjab athletes had always dominated the National Games and left behind the other provincial teams as the players there have better facilities of training and coaching, officials said.

The Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) General Secretary Ahmed Ali told this scribe that SOA is jubilant over the success of Sindh athletes in the National Games.

He said that the next National Games would be held in Karachi, and “we will work hard and continue the successful journey”.