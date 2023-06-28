A Pakistan International Airline aircraft takes off in this undated picture. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar directed the authorities to make arrangements for approving amendments in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) law for qualifying the inspection in July with regard to resumption of PIA flights to the UK, USA and other parts of Europe.

The finance minister chaired a meeting on matters related to the Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force at the Finance Division on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, the secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

The finance minister was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety and enhancement of state capacity. The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for resumption of PIA flights to the USA, UK and the Europe.

Meanwhile, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Dar approved a summary for the import of POL products on foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs-bonded storage facilities.

The ECC considered and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs200 million in favour of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to meet employee-related expenses.

The ECC reconsidered a summary of the Ministry of Interior and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs3.8 billion, including Rs2.98 billion for FC KP (North) and Rs824 million for FC KP (South) for ration bills.