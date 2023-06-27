SHC directs DHA to remove barriers from Phase I streets

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Defence Housing Authority to remove barriers from streets in Defence Phase-I and submit a compliance report.

The direction came on a petition of Dr Mazhar Naeem, who sought removal of barriers from different streets of DHA.

The petitioner submitted that the DHA had placed barriers from 4th Street to 17th Street in Phase I, blocking all roads from Korangi Road to the house of the petitioner and other residents, except 18th Street.

He submitted that the public transport road was primarily used by private and public transport vehicles to approach Akhtar Colony and Azam Basti, and as a result this road was very busy and congested and was therefore not a feasible or convenient option for the residents.

He said the DHA had earlier informed that the placement of barriers on roads were to stop the entry of miscreants from Azam Basti and to secure residents of Phase I.

He submitted that the residents of the area were facing extreme hardships due to the closure of several roads and requested the court to direct the DHA to ensure the opening of at least some roads so that the residents of the area had access to the public thoroughfare without any hindrance.

The court had earlier directed the DHA to remove the permanent barriers from 8th and 16th streets and install moveable barriers, which could be managed by guards on a 24-hour basis.

It had also observed that the blocking of public roads, streets and thoroughfare on a permanent basis or even on a temporary basis, except in accordance with the law or with the permission of or by the orders of any competent court or to meet some imminent threat to life and liberty of public without violating any law or affecting the citizens’ rights, would always be avoided.

Filing a contempt petition, the petitioner’s counsel had submitted that the alleged contemnor had again blocked some streets in violation of the previous court orders. The DHA counsel filed comments in compliance with the court directives and submitted that all blockades had been removed from the roads.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the alleged contemnor, instead of compliance with the court order, started raising construction on the central island of Street 15th sblocking the access of the petitioners to the street in question without realizing that this central island would block the drainage system on the street.

The court directed the DHA to ensure that such barriers were removed towards for compliance with its orders and submit a report in August.