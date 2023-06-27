 
Tuesday June 27, 2023
Gold gains Rs800/tola

By Our Correspondent
June 27, 2023

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs800 per tola on Monday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs215,300 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs685 to Rs184,585.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,931 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs50 to Rs2,550 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also increased by Rs42.87 to Rs2,186.21.