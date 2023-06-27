Nawaz, Zardari hold meeting on key issues in Dubai

Former president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. —AFP

DUBAI: Pakistani political activities in Dubai has reached its peak and after the very “special meetings” of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the United Arab Emirates, the former premier met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

Highly informed sources have confirmed to The News that the dissolution of assemblies, date of general elections, seat adjustment in Punjab and other important issues were discussed amongst the leaders of the two major political parties.

A businessman directly associated with the meetings told The News on the condition of anonymity that many important issues could not be resolved in the meeting between former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the deadlock on many crucial issues still persists. However, Nawaz Sharif invited the leadership of PPP for dinner at his residence in Emirates Hills, Dubai to further discuss the pending issues.

There are reports that more sessions are being held to prepare a complete plan for holding the general elections in November this year, while the dissolution of Parliament has also been discussed in the first week of August, but no further information was available till the filing of this report.

On the other hand, numerous reports are circulating regarding political activities in Dubai. Some PMLN leaders have claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also arrived in Dubai from London to settle future issues through mutual understanding, but confirmation from diplomatic officials or other local authorities has not come out as yet.

Some sources have claimed that the PPP and PMLN leaderships are moving towards a “covenant economy” so that despite political changes, the country’s economic policy remains in one direction and changes in the government should not lead to changes in economic policy.

Along with this, PMLN sources in Dubai have said that many former leaders of the Stability Pakistan Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement have also expressed their desire to meet Nawaz Sharif in Dubai. This was confirmed by several leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement living outside Pakistan and they have expressed possibility of visiting Dubai after Eidul Azha.