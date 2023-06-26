Heavy rain lashes parts of country

Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE/NAROWAL: Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed different parts of the country, including Lahore, on Sunday.

Downpour in several areas inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital. Rain also disrupted electricity supply in Lahore as many feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) tripped.

Rain was also reported in other parts of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shakargarh, Jhelum, Gujrat and Narowal.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that pre-monsoon rains were likely to reduce the current extreme heatwave.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that according to the advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department, pre-monsoon rains are predicted across the country from June 25 to June 30.

Senator Rehman said that strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected in various cities of Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 25 and 30.

Meanwhile, nine people were killed and six injured in six separate incidents after being struck by lightning in Narowal and Sheikhupura districts on Sunday.

The incidents occurred after heavy rain coupled with a powerful thunderstorm hit the areas. A lightning incident occurred in Mauza Ratanpur of Changowali village Narowal district in which four people died and four other persons were injured, including two children. They were shifted to a nearby public sector hospital where the condition of one victim was said to be critical.

In another incident of lightning that struck Bhagatpura of Pasrur tehsil, a youth identified as Hafiz Waqar, aged 14, died on the spot. Her mother and aunt also suffered injuries. In a separate incident in Pasrur, a youth Kashif Ali, 17, became the prey of lightning when he was working in the fields.

A man at Lahore Road, Narowal, became the victim of lightning during a powerful thunderstorm.

Two people were killed when a flash of lightning struck them at Hafizabad Road, Chak Shahpur, in Sheikhupura district.

At least six people were sitting in a graveyard when lightning suddenly struck them. One person was killed at the spot while another died on the way to hospital, rescue sources said. The team of Rescue 1122 shifted the seriously-injured people to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.

The deceased persons were identified as Muhammad Atif, son of Muhammad Aslam, 37, and Muhammad Shafiq, son of Muhammad Latif, 45.

In yet another incident, a man was injured after being struck by lightning at Ban Bajwa near Pasrur tehsil.

According to weather office, rain, wind and thundershowers are expected (with occasional gaps) from Sunday until 30th June in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat and several other cities in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP and Punjab. Same expected from 26th to 29th June in south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding and trigger landslides in vulnerable mountainous areas such as Murree Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the hill torrents of DG Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on 27th June. All relevant local departments have been instructed to stay alert and tourists are advised to exercise caution.

Citizens are requested to stay away from weak infrastructure, power poles and watercourses during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incidents.

Prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. Heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore on 26th and 27th of June.