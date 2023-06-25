Rally staged to protest target-killing in Bajaur

KHAR: The Bajaur Amn Action Committee on Saturday staged a protest rally and urged the government and district administration to take practical steps for the restoration of lasting peace in the tribal district.

The Bajaur Amn Action Committee took out the rally to protest the killing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl local leader Maulana Noor Muhammad and his brother Zubair Khan and injuring their companion in a gunfire by unknown motorcyclists in Inayat Killay Bazar.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and former senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, general secretary Maulana Laiq, Sardar Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sher Bahadur of Pakistan People’s Party, Shah Naseer Khan of Awami National Party and others addressed the rally.

The participants said that the JUIF activists were target-killed in broad daylight and assailants fled away without being challenged by the police and law enforcing agencies.

They said that they cannot bear more target-killing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and bomb explosion and the police and district administration must take practical steps for maintaining law and order.

They said it was the responsibility of the state under Article 9 of the Constitution to provide protection to the people and their properties.

They said that the district administration must take solid steps for the maintenance of peace as per the agreement signed with the district administration on August 26 last in this connection.

They said that the performance report should be made public by the district administration and the steps taken for maintaining peace so far.

The leaders also demanded the government to depute honest police officers on the key posts to curb crimes, including killing, kidnapping and target killing besides street crimes.

They said that appropriate measures should be taken to end narcotics business and use of drugs in the district and prevent the youth from falling into this menace.