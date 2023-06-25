Two-day exhibition of handicrafts opens

The two-day handicraft exhibition ‘Hunar’, organised by the Sindh government’s Culture Department, was inaugurated at the Port Grand on Saturday.

Sindh Culture Director-General Munawar Ali Mahesar inaugurated the exhibition. The consul general of Japan in Karachi, Odagiri Toshio, Malaysian Vice-Consul General Nor Azua Sulaili, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The exhibition was organised with the aim to recognise and appreciate the talent of artisans in Sindh and also to provide opportunities to them to access the market for selling their handicrafts.

The culture DG said that a handicraft exhibition had been organised in Karachi six months back that was widely appreciated by people. He said the new exhibition Hunar had been organised keeping in view the avid interest of the prospective buyers in Karachi in the products produced by artisans of the province.

He said the buyers purchasing handicrafts displayed at the exhibition not only financially support the artisans but also encourage them to make more efforts and show excellence in producing the handicrafts.

People who visited the exhibition appreciated that the rare handicrafts were being sold at affordable prices. Traditional music was also played on the occasion for the entertainment of visitors and prospective buyers. A total of 70 stalls present at the exhibition displayed handicrafts produced by about 100 artisans.