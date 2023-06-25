Tassaduq Jillani appointed PCB adjudicator

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has been appointed as an Independent Adjudicator to perform functions as provided in Article 7(4) of the Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (2014).

The appointment has been made following the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan through a notification No.f.2-3/2017-IPC (S-11).

Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani will oversee the overall conduct of the election to the office of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman set to be held on Tuesday at the Board headquarters.

He will have all the powers to step in in case of any dispute emerging from the process.

There is all probability that former Chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf will return unopposed to the post of chairman Board. However, a set lobby is making all-out efforts to pitch Mustafa Ramday.

The notification for the Independent adjudicator says, “the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan/Patron, Pakistan Cricket Board has been pleased to appoint Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussa

in Jillani (former Chief Justice of Pakistan) as Independent Adjudicator to

perform the functions as provided in Article 7(4) of the Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (2014) for the smooth conduct of election of the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board to be held on 27th June 2023.

2. The Terms & Conditions of the Independent Adjudicator will be settled by the Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently.”

Though the PCB Election Commissioner Ahmad Shahzad Rana will conduct and oversee the PCB Chairman elections in case of any dispute erupting,

the Independent Adjudicator will have all the

powers to take the final decision.