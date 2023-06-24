Residents throng River Panjkora banks to beat heat

TIMERGARA: Residents of Balambat and Timergara, including children thronged both sides of the River Panjkora on Friday to beat the heat amid sizzling weather conditions and power load outages in the district headquarter of Lower Dir district.

Scores of people were witnessed swimming in the cold water of the river.

Jan Sher Khan, Zain Mubarak and Danyal, residents of Malakabad, Balambat and Timergara, said that the excessive power outages had forced them to spend most of their daytime on the banks of River Panjkora.

“The residents of Balambat and Timergara are lucky to have cold flowing water of the river where they could stay and enjoy for hours to pass a pleasant day,” said one of the locals.

However, there is no separate site for women on the banks of River Panjkora where they could arrange for beating the heat as they suffer the most in summer owing to prolonged power load-shedding and they also have very few occasions to step outside their homes.